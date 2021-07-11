Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

