NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NCC Group PLC provides information assurance solutions. Its operating segment consists of Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Company provides business critical IT assurance and protection to public and private organizations. NCC Group PLC is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Investec downgraded NCC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NCCGF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98. NCC Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

