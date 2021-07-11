National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $71.00 Average PT from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 52.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 309,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35. National Grid has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.32%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

