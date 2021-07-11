National Bank Financial Boosts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$36.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.39.

Shares of PXT opened at C$22.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

