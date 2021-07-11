Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.82.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.94. 804,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,600. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $2,302,311.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,022 shares of company stock valued at $33,035,385. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

