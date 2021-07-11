Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $105.38, but opened at $109.45. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $107.94, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

