Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post $465.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.10 million and the highest is $482.31 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $535.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $108.04 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.77.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.