Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post $465.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.10 million and the highest is $482.31 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $535.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $108.04 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.77.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

