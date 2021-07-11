MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) traded up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$63.26 and last traded at C$60.14. 68,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 82,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.26.

MTY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.32.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

