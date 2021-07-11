MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) traded up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$63.26 and last traded at C$60.14. 68,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 82,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.26.
MTY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.32.
In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
