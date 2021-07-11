MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.50.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 539,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,013. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,650 shares of company stock worth $3,255,904 in the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

