Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Down 1.4%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 7,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 23,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.05 to C$0.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

