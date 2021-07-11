Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments accounts for about 4.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $96.37. 336,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,622. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of -91.78. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

