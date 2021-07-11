Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.9% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.98. 2,777,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

