Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.63. 6,173,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.