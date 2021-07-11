Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $900.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $466.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $656.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.86 billion, a PE ratio of 656.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,925 shares of company stock worth $69,658,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after buying an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.