Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.67 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

