Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.67 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
