Morgan Stanley Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $425.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.20.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $412.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $414.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.