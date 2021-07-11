Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $409.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $361.75.

Moody’s stock opened at $375.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.08. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $377.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

