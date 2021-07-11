Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

Several brokerages recently commented on MONY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 264.80 ($3.46). The stock had a trading volume of 643,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,080. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

