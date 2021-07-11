MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $190.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.81. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

