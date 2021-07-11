MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,144 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $292.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

