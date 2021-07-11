MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $388.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $261.65 and a one year high of $390.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

