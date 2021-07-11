MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.25 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35.

