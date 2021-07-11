MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period.

DYNF stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83.

