MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,731 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

