MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 6,239 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after purchasing an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,559,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $74.90 and a 12 month high of $105.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

