(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Downgraded by DZ Bank

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of (MKGAY) stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36. (MKGAY) has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

