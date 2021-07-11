Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $318,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

