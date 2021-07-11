Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 8,057 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 134,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.12.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

