Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 646.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

