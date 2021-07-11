Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 96.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,506 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 582.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 207,121 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG opened at $171.41 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.87 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

