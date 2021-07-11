Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $253,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.36.

DPZ stock opened at $477.56 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $479.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

