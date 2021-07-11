Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $236,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

C opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.