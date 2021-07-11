Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,213 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

MSFT opened at $277.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.72. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

