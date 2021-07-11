Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mutual Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,870,649 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $676,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 372,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $277.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.72. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

