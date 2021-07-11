Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 143.52 ($1.88). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.82), with a volume of 133,706 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

The company has a market cap of £131.05 million and a P/E ratio of 28.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.41.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.