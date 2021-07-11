Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,098,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Usio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 484,223 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Usio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Usio during the fourth quarter worth $2,171,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

