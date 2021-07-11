MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2,175.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

