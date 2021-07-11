MFS Special Value Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0463 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of MFV opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

