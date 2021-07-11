MFS Special Value Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0463 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of MFV opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.07.
About MFS Special Value Trust
Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.