MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 30th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE MCR opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

