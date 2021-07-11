MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

