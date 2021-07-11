Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRSN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

