MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

MELI stock opened at $1,554.97 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $941.44 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,432.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,286.72 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.