Melon (MLN) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.07 or 0.00897732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

