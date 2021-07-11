MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian Sells 10,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Serge Topjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97.

MAX opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAX. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.