Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $123,974.10. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,807. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

