Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775,944 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $15,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,135,000 after buying an additional 56,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $162.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.