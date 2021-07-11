Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 4,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 61,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,786,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 782,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,481,000 after purchasing an additional 139,313 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,708,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,676,445,000 after acquiring an additional 399,467 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $372.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $369.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

