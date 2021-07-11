Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 736 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.61 and a 52 week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

