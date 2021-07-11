Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 277 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 56.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.