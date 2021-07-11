Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.22. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

